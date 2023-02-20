Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Cap of $421.70 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Arweave has a total market cap of $421.70 million and approximately $71.15 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $12.63 or 0.00051006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,757.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00579936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00176160 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000829 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.