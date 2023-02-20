Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Artivion Trading Up 5.8 %

AORT stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,785. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. Artivion has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $563.01 million, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,776.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,776.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $746,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,425. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

