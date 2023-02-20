ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,400.17

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $379,161.74 and $1,400.17 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARMOR

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

