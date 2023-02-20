Ares Management (ARES) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES):

2/14/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.11. 512,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.17. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.06%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

