Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.25 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Ardor has a total market cap of $103.46 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00081274 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00058280 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010662 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00030562 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001147 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003866 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000243 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.