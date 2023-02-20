AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR traded up $6.00 on Monday, hitting $116.69. 590,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Stories

