Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $665,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

