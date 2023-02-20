Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.92.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.44. 9,287,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

