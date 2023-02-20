Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $117.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

