Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0005 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $9.58 million and $577,402.09 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00084830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00057720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001150 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

