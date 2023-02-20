API3 (API3) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.99 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. API3 has a market cap of $118.67 million and $10.99 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00007866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

