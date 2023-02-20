APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

NYSE APG opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 278.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

