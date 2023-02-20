APENFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.42 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One APENFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $142.42 million and $14.32 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

