Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.59. 4,317,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,857. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.