Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.59. 4,317,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,857. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

