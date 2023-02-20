Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Hits $328.53 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Ankr has a total market cap of $328.53 million and approximately $80.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020419 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00214954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,830.88 or 1.00002185 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03343355 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $58,845,373.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

