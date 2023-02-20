Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

BUD opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

