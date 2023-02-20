Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %
BUD opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $66.05.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
