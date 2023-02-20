Analyzing Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) & Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Star Investment Corp. II and Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A -113.97% 5.99% Charles Schwab 34.60% 23.85% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and Charles Schwab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Star Investment Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles Schwab 1 4 11 0 2.63

Volatility and Risk

Charles Schwab has a consensus target price of $92.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles Schwab has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Star Investment Corp. II and Charles Schwab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Star Investment Corp. II N/A N/A $3.15 million N/A N/A Charles Schwab $20.76 billion 7.02 $7.18 billion $3.50 22.95

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. II.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Northern Star Investment Corp. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.