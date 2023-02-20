Analyzing Cannabis Sativa (CBDS) & Its Rivals

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cannabis Sativa to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cannabis Sativa and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors 195 860 1413 63 2.53

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Cannabis Sativa’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannabis Sativa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A -1.46 Cannabis Sativa Competitors $766.06 million $60.43 million 379.04

Cannabis Sativa’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. Cannabis Sativa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A Cannabis Sativa Competitors -14.35% -29.81% -3.00%

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

