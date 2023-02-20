Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) recently:

2/16/2023 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

2/7/2023 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $255.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $237.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $215.00 to $219.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.00. 1,149,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.90%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

