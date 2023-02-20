Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $46.56

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

