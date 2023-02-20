Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $46.56

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.56.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,065.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.