Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Price Target at $10.00

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.3 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.