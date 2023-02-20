AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of AXR opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. AMREP has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.97.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

