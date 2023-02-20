Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 890,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,248. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amplitude by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.