Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 890,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.