AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) PT Lowered to $3.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.
AMMO Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of POWW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 1,582,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,727. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $245.11 million, a PE ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
