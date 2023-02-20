AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) PT Lowered to $3.00

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut AMMO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on AMMO from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of POWW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 1,582,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,727. AMMO has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $245.11 million, a PE ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMMO

AMMO Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMMO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 495,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 449,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMMO by 29.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 51,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMMO by 1,764.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 570,161 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.