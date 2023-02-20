AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

AMMO Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ POWWP traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $25.60. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

AMMO Company Profile

Featured Stories

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

