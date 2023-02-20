AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
AMMO Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ POWWP traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $25.60. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.
