Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $95.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.56.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.16. 768,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $79.30 and a 52 week high of $179.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amedisys by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Amedisys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

