Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMED. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Amedisys Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. 768,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,594. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amedisys by 331.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

