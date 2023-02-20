Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,820 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.79% of Altus Power worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altus Power by 8.8% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter worth about $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 247,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Altus Power by 470.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 328,990 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altus Power Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE AMPS opened at $7.24 on Monday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
