Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 992,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,347 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after buying an additional 416,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

