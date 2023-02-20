Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, Zacks reports. Allianz had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter.

Allianz Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALIZY stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.23. 56,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Get Allianz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Allianz from €235.00 ($252.69) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Allianz from €267.00 ($287.10) to €271.00 ($291.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allianz from €210.00 ($225.81) to €220.00 ($236.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.33.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.