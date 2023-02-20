Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,711 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 0.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $548,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $161.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,372,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

