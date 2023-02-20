Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Herbst Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,988. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

