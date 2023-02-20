Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) is Vista Finance LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 6.0% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after buying an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.53 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.39.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.