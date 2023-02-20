Aldebaran Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after acquiring an additional 713,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.26 on Monday, hitting $212.75. 3,462,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average of $201.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.