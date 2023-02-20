Aldebaran Financial Inc. Purchases 204 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

XOM stock traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.28. 20,758,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

