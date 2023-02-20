Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $406,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 342,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 40,237 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 186,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,324,000 after buying an additional 401,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 122.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 268,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 147,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded down $5.38 on Monday, reaching $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,279. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

