Aldebaran Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,334,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $71,812,000. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $47.88. 1,643,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,146. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

