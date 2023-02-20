Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.59. 7,063,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

