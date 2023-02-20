Aldebaran Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,928.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,018,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.44. 8,256,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,888. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

