Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 9.7 %

ALB stock traded down $27.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.