Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells $1,733,480.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.60 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Airbnb by 16.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

