Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Air Lease Stock Down 3.6 %

Air Lease stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,473. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,302,000 after acquiring an additional 149,096 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

