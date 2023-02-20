Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,221,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670,115. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

