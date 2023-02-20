Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,070 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.09% of Aerovate Therapeutics worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $39,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $39,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,187. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

