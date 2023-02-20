Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Raised by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $56,359,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,380,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 147.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 540,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 47,826,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,182,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

