Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 4.9 %

ADES stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 0.86. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden purchased 52,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.