Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 4.9 %
ADES stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 0.86. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.