Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $356.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.20 and a 200-day moving average of $344.92. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

