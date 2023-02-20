ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of ACV Auctions to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.2 %

ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 1,239,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,815. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $422,330.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth about $120,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.