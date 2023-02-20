Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $72.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.66. 1,480,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,333. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,104 shares of company stock worth $13,584,666. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

